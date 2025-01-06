The morning of the Three Wise Men has continued with the traditional rain of millions throughout Spain thanks to the prizes distributed by the Lotería del Niño 2025. Check the following map for the administrations and localities awarded this year, and see where the prizes have fallen. three big prizes given out during this year’s drawing.

First prize of the Children’s Lottery 2025

The first prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025, number 78908, has fallen in full in Leon capital. The first prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025 distributes 2,000,000 euros to the series and 200,000 to the tenth.

It is the sixth time that the Children’s Lottery falls in the city of León. The last time was last year, a year where the Grand Prize was widely distributed throughout Spain. The previous occasions that the capital of León had the maximum prize in the extraordinary draw on January 6 were in the years 2021, 1987, 1985 and 1963. Only in 1985 did it also fall entirely in León capital, like this year, while in the rest of the editions León shared luck with other towns.









Second prize of the Children’s Lottery 2025

The second prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025, number 06766, has been widely distributed. As many as 36 provinces have sold the number. The second prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025 distributes 750,000 euros to the series and 75,000 euros to the tenth.

The provinces where the second prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025 has fallen are, in alphabetical order: Albacete, Alicante, Almería, Asturias, Badajoz, Balearic Islands, Barcelona, ​​Burgos, Cádiz, Castellón, Ciudad Real, Córdoba, Gerona, Granada, Guipúzcoa , Jaén, La Coruña, Las Palmas, Lérida, Lugo, Madrid, Málaga, Murcia, Orense, Palencia, Pontevedra, Salamanca, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Seville, Tarragona, Toledo, Valencia, Valladolid, Vizcaya, Zamora and Zaragoza.

Third prize of the Children’s Lottery 2025

The third prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025, number 66777, has been widely distributed. As many as 44 provinces have sold the number. The third prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025 distributes 250,000 euros to the series and 25,000 euros to the tenth.

The provinces where the third prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025 has fallen are, in alphabetical order: Álava, Albacete, Alicante, Almería, Asturias, Ávila, Badajoz, Balearic Islands, Barcelona, ​​Cáceres, Cádiz, Cantabria, Castellón, Ciudad Real, Córdoba , Gerona, Granada, Guadalajara, Guipúzcoa, Huelva, Huesca, Jaén, La Coruña, La Rioja, Las Palmas, León, Lérida, Lugo, Madrid, Málaga, Murcia, Navarra, Palencia, Pontevedra, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Segovia, Seville, Tarragona, Toledo, Valencia, Valladolid, Vizcaya, Zamora and Zaragoza.

The only provinces where none of the three grand prizes have fallen this year have been Burgos, Soria and Cuenca.

What are the prizes of the Lotería del Niño?

The Children’s Lottery Draw is the second most important of the National Lottery. This year 770 million euros are distributed. In this case, there are three great prizes, in addition to the prizes for approximations, extractions, hundreds and refunds, remaining numbers of hundreds or last figures equal to the first prize.

First prize: 78908 2,000,000 euros, 200,000 euros per tenth (€10,000 per euro played)

Second prize: 06766 750,000 euros, 75,000 euros per tenth (€3,750 per euro played)

Third prize: 66777 250,000 euros, 25,000 euros per tenth (€1,250 per euro played)

These are not the only prizes of the Lotería del Niño since there are also other smaller ones. For example, there is a prize for two four-figure extractions that distributes 350 euros to the tenth or 14 three-figure extractions with 100 euros to the tenth.

In the two approaches for the numbers before and after the second prize, 610 euros are distributed to the tenth prize. Tickets whose last three figures are the same and are arranged like the first prize figures are awarded 100 euros. In total, 37,920 prizes are distributed in this draw.

Check if your Lotería del Niño 2025 number has a prize

Remember that to easily know if you have won a prize, you just have to indicate your number in the Lotería del Niño 2025 checker.

Add the amount of money you have played for said tenth and when you press the button you will quickly know if you are one of the lucky ones. Here you can check Lotería del Niño, if your tenth has been awarded with any of the prizes and how much money. Good luck!