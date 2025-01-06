Like the Three Wise Men, the Children’s Lottery Draw 2025a second opportunity to get a good pinch this Christmas after the popular draw on December 22. A shower of prizes, 20,856,000 specifically, that will shower the Spanish geography with millions of euros. Among them, El Gordo del Niño, who leaves 110 million euros with his 200,000 euros per tenth winnerthe Second prize with 750,000 euros for the series, and the Third prize, distributes 25,000 euros to the lucky ones with a winning ticket.

This edition of the Extraordinary Draw there is 55 seriesfive more than in 2024. Each of these series is made up of 100,000 banknotes which, in turn, are made up of ten tenths each. In total 770 million euros are distributedof which 110 million go only to Gordo Niño.