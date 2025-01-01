Once again, the most magical morning of the year returns, also loaded with millions of euros thanks to the Children’s Lottery Draw. This year, 770 million, which are distributed among more than 20,856,000 prizes that distributes the El Niño 2025 Raffle.

More modest than its older sister, the Christmas Lottery, the main prizes are smaller and fewer in number. The price of the Niño tenth, however, is the same, 20 euros.

There are three big prizes (and the most coveted) of the January 6 draw:

First prize – 2,000,000 euros for the series and 200,000 per tenth.

– 2,000,000 euros for the series and 200,000 per tenth. Second prize – 750,0000 euros per series and 75,000 euros per winning tenth.

– 750,0000 euros per series and 75,000 euros per winning tenth. Third prize – 250,000 euros for the series and 25,000 euros for the tenth.

Now, these are not the only prizes in the Child’s Raffle. All those who play with a tenth or more can also take a pinch of El Niño’s 770 million with these other prizes:

Four-figure extractions : a total of 20 prizes of 3,500 euros for the series that correspond to the two four-figure withdrawals from the draw. Every tenth winner is awarded €350.

: a total of 20 prizes of 3,500 euros for the series that correspond to the two four-figure withdrawals from the draw. Every tenth winner is awarded €350. Three-figure extractions : There are 1,400 prizes of 100 euros per tenth and 1,000 euros for the series. In total there are 14 three-figure extractions.

: There are 1,400 prizes of 100 euros per tenth and 1,000 euros for the series. In total there are 14 three-figure extractions. ​ Two-figure extractions: 5,000 prizes, 400 euros per series and 40 euros per tenth winner with the five double-digit withdrawals from the Sorteo del Niño 2025.

5,000 prizes, 400 euros per series and 40 euros per tenth winner with the five double-digit withdrawals from the Sorteo del Niño 2025. ​ Approaches First prize : These are two prizes for the numbers immediately before and after the one awarded the First Prize. Every tenth winner wins 1,200 euros.

: These are two prizes for the numbers immediately before and after the one awarded the First Prize. Every tenth winner wins 1,200 euros. ​ Approaches Second prize: The second prize approximations are awarded with 610 euros per tenth. As in the previous case, the numbers immediately before and after the one corresponding to the Second prize are the winners.

The second prize approximations are awarded with 610 euros per tenth. As in the previous case, the numbers immediately before and after the one corresponding to the Second prize are the winners. ​Hundreds of First, Second and Third prize: There are 99 prizes of 100 euros per tenth for the respective hundreds of the First, Second and Third prize. These numbers correspond to the numbers within one hundred of the winning number. That is, if a lucky number is 16744, all tenths between 16700 and 16799 are awarded 100 euros each.

There are 99 prizes of 100 euros per tenth for the respective hundreds of the First, Second and Third prize. These numbers correspond to the numbers within one hundred of the winning number. That is, if a lucky number is 16744, all tenths between 16700 and 16799 are awarded 100 euros each. Completions of three equal figures of the First and Second prize: 99 prizes for each of the endings that match the last three figures of the First and Second prize. Each of the winning finishes is awarded with 1,000 euros for the series and 100 euros for the tenth.

99 prizes for each of the endings that match the last three figures of the First and Second prize. Each of the winning finishes is awarded with 1,000 euros for the series and 100 euros for the tenth. Completions of two equal figures of the First prize: 999 prizes for numbers whose last two digits are equal to those of the First Prize of the Lotería del Niño. These tickets are awarded with 100 euros per ticket and 1,000 euros per series.

Refunds: 9,999 prizes, 200 euros for the series and 20 euros for each tenth winner with the number whose last figure is equal to that of the First prize.

Refunds for special withdrawals: 20,000 refunds, of 20 euros for the tenth and 200 euros for the series, for numbers whose last figure is equal to the one obtained in the first and second special extraction.





Everyone thinks that it is easier to get a prize with the Christmas Lottery than with the Children’s Draw. However, this is a mistaken belief. The probability of getting a prize in the Three Kings’ Day draw is 7.82%, while in the Christmas draw it is significantly lower; of 5.30%.

When does the Treasury keep money from the Children’s Raffle prizes?

All the Prizes exceeding 40,000 euros are subject to the Treasury tax. In the case of the Child’s Draw this only affects the First and Second prize. Of course, we must remember that the first 40,000 euros are exempt from taxes, so the calculation of the 20% tax must be done on the remaining amount.

In summary, The Treasury keeps 36,000 euros of the First Prize of the Child and those awarded with 164,000 euros. In the case of the Second prize, the Tax Agency keeps 7,000 euros and the lucky ones will earn 68,000 euros net.





How long is there to claim the money?

The term is three months, so ends April 6, 2025. Until then, any lucky person with a tenth El Niño winner can approach a point on the network. State Lotteries and Betting (or bank) and claim your prize. Of course, after the deadline, the Treasury keeps the money.

Article 8 of the regulations specifies that the sale of tickets “may only be carried out in legally established Lottery Administrations” and “authorized sellers.” Any individual or company that sells without express authorization or validation from Loterías y Apuestas may be sanctioned by the same in accordance with the provisions of the law, since it is considered “a crime against the Public Treasury”, punishable by up to 3,000 euros in the more serious cases.





Schedule and where to see the 2025 Children’s Draw

The Child’s Draw It starts at 12:00 p.m. It takes place in the State Lottery and Betting Hall and is much faster than the Christmas Lottery. Once the drums start rolling, the winning numbers cascade.

You will be able watch the draw live on 20Minutos.es and on television on RTVE’s La 1. It can also be seen through the RTVE Play platform.