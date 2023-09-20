Prepa Online SEP 2023: Last days of September to register!

This Tuesday, September 19, the National Lottery (Lotenal) surprises in the Great Big Draw edition 3901, With a series of 3, the jackpot is 21 million pesos.

Tonight’s draw has a accumulated bag of a total of 66 million of pesos, whose Grand Prize is 21 million pesos, divided into three series.

The Major Draw 3901 will be allusive to the “Torta Ahogada”, a typical dish from Jalisco.

The winner of the jackpot prize of 21 million pesos is:

⦿ 30579

The winner of 2 million 550 thousand pesos is:

⦿ 49227

The winner of 900 thousand pesos is:

⦿ 25584

The four winners of 240 thousand pesos are:

⦿ 19941

⦿ 01616

⦿ 06450

⦿ 46331

The five winners of 120 thousand pesos are:

⦿ 31470

⦿ 18502

⦿ 47033

⦿ 48150

⦿ 04494

