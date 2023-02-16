Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Split

All views of Lichtenberg? The top round of the Berlin election campaigners on Sunday in the rbb. © Annette Riedl/dpa

The Berlin election will also produce dazzling blossoms in 2023: there is a “stalemate” in Lichtenberg. A draw is possible – and a crucial postponement.

Berlin – At first it seemed as if the Berlin election went pretty smoothly. But then 466 absentee ballots were found in Berlin-Lichtenberg. The error, which is actually small given the total number of votes, could now blossom into dazzling flowers. According to a report by rbb, even a lottery decision between two direct candidates is within the realm of possibility. This could also affect the balance of power between the Greens and the SPD in the House of Representatives.

Berlin election: Greens and SPD only very thin apart – coalition turn because of “stalemate” in Lichtenberg?

Both parties separate only 105 votes in the provisional official final result. Whoever becomes the second strongest force behind the CDU is potentially of great political importance: the stronger force SPD and greens could lead a renewed left alliance. And that in turn could influence the motivation of the SPD for a change as a junior partner in a GroKo. In any case, the CDU in particular is keeping the pressure on Red and Green to carry out a change in government responsibility after the clear election defeat.

Curiously, it is not about the SPD’s wafer-thin lead over the Greens in the second vote result. But about the direct mandate in Lichtenberg. According to rbb After evaluating the postal votes, the CDU candidate Dennis Haustein and his Left competitor Claudia Engelmann are on par. A “stalemate in constituency 3” was also announced by local Greens politician Philipp Ahrens on Twitter. An extraordinary situation. If the result is confirmed, a draw would have to be made.

Berlin election: “domino effect” after counting? “Giffey and Jarasch draw straws”

So far, Haustein was the first vote winner. If it stays that way, there would be no changes to the distribution of seats. However, if left-wing politician Engelmann still wins the race, according to research by rbb, a “domino effect” is possible: the CDU would lose a seat in the House of Representatives – as a result, equalization mandates could also be lost. And possibly even to changes to the previous tie between the SPD and the Greens in the Berlin city parliament.

“Ergo: Giffey and Jarrasch draw straws, who will rule,” tweeted World-Journalist Robin Alexander. Whether this scenario is probable was initially difficult to understand due to the complex overall situation in the election count.

Berlin election: drawing of lots possible – further glitch public

The left, however, called for a complete recount of the votes in the affected constituency. And he’s probably right: “But first we will recount the entire constituency,” district mayor Kevin Hönicke (SPD) told the portal t-online.de. It may be some time before the open questions are clarified. In any case, according to the Berlin state electoral regulations, a draw would be drawn in the district electoral committee in the event of a tie between the two direct candidates. A possible date would probably be next Monday. An official final result of the Berlin election is to be announced on February 27, according to rbb.

Meanwhile, one further possible election glitch in Berlin became public. There is a suspicion that votes for the Greens and the Left were swapped. However, it is about the district assembly in Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg – the mistake would not have an impact on the placement of the parties in the House of Representatives.

According to a report by Berlin morning post unusual results were noticed in the Kreuzberg polling district 302. The Greens apparently received 42.7 percent of the second votes for the House of Representatives election, but only 12.7 percent of the second votes for the district assembly. The left, in turn, received an amazing 39.1 percent of the second votes. District returning officer Rolfdieter Bohm announced that he would be looking at the votes from the polling station concerned. A recount seems possible. (fn)