Berlin – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) wants to strengthen the digital education of all citizens beyond the corona pandemic. The topic is not only important for schools and universities, but for people of all ages, said Merkel on Monday at an online kick-off event for the one she and Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) started “Digital Education Initiative”. The Chancellor referred to new opportunities, for example through individual learning opportunities, but also warned of risks.

The Federal Chancellor * campaigned for everyone to acquire basic digital skills. You need an idea of ​​what data means and what an algorithm is. None of this is “rocket science”, but “basic knowledge” is required that makes people safer in everyday life. In 2013, at a joint press conference with US President Barack Obama, Merkel declared: “The Internet is new territory for all of us.”

“Initiative Digital Education”: Merkel tells anecdote about her professor

Merkel * now said that there are “great opportunities”, for example, to address the individual abilities of schoolchildren. Learning could also be a lot more fun and enjoyable. At the same time, she warned of problems caused by the “infinite amount of data, apps and possibilities” – “I can get lost there too”. Children and learners of all ages should be taught to prioritize. “Now you have an infinite number of offers, who actually gives me the advice, what is good, what is important, where do I learn what is necessary,” the Chancellor asked the group.

Because digitalization is also changing learning. One possible question: Why do students still have to learn years by heart when they can be looked up quickly on the Internet. Merkel recalls a sentence from her math professor when she was studying physics *: “How do you want to think when you have nothing in your head?” The Chancellor quoted her lecturer as saying. She emphasized that it is important to know what you have to have in mind in order to ask the right questions – and thus to get ahead with your research.

Digital education: The corona crisis caused “an awful lot of change”

Federal Minister of Education * Karliczek also emphasized the importance of digital education. This actually has nothing to do with the corona crisis, but it caused “an incredible amount of change”. Digital education is as important as reading and writing.

In the online discussion, a “Digital Education Initiative” was proclaimed in order to “promote skills development in a digitally dominated world”, as the Ministry of Education put it. Merkel had previously stated in her video podcast that the aim was to further improve learning with digital offers and to strengthen knowledge about the most important fields of digitization. Competent handling of digital offers is becoming more and more important in everyday life. We know that many older people in particular want more offers of help.

Merkel and Karliczek also pointed to the establishment of a national educational platform. This is intended to facilitate access to digital offers, explained the Chancellor. At the kick-off event for the “Digital Education Initiative”, the “City / Country / Data Flow” app developed by the Adult Education Association was presented, which is intended to provide information on the subject of data.

Advancing digital education: Has Merkel lost patience with her education minister?

The SPD * education expert Oliver Kaczmarek assessed Merkel’s initiative as evidence that the Chancellor had “obviously lost patience with the Minister of Education”. This step is “understandable” because the minister’s central commitments to the federal states have been waiting for months to be implemented.

The education policy spokeswoman for the Greens * parliamentary group, Margit Stumpp, expressed a similar opinion. It is “a tragedy that the Chancellor needs a year of school crisis in the pandemic to realize that Education Minister Karliczek is overwhelmed and education must finally become a managerial affair,” said Stumpp.

The industry association Bitkom welcomed the initiative in principle. “In the digital age, digital competence is just as important as reading and arithmetic,” said association president Achim Berg. There is still a long way to go before “digital excellence” – “that’s why we now need a joint effort and we have to accelerate”. (AFP / cibo / dpa) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

