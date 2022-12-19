It’s not a secret that michael jackson He had a close relationship with SEGA. From composing music to Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles, going from having your own game for Genesis, to participating in an experience dedicated to the company’s amusement park. Now, to the surprise of many, an old video of the King of Pop for SEGA World has come to light.

For those who do not remember, between 1996 and 1999 there was SEGA World, an amusement park focused on the video game company. Among all the attractions, one of the most popular was Scramble Training, where Michael Jackson starred in a video focused on giving instructions on an interactive journey. After more than two decades lost, a fan managed to find and restore this material.

According to Forbes, the young man responsible for this, known as Ben Bizley, obtained a copy of the D-2 Scramble Training video through a garage sale. Realizing the material he had in his hands, was in charge of digitizing it, and sharing it through YouTube.

Undoubtedly, an important piece, not only for Michael Jackson fans, but for all SEGA lovers. On related topics, here you can check our Out Run gameplay. Similarly, this is our gameplay of The Lion King in its SEGA Genesis version.

Editor’s Note:

Without a doubt, a very interesting video that does not give a new look at the relationship that Michael Jackson had with SEGA. Along with this, it is good to see that these types of materials are being restored and preserved for the future.

Via: Forbes