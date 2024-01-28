Lost | Two men are missing in Ostrobothnia, a helicopter from Sweden is helping in the search

The police will continue the search for the missing on Sunday.

Two a man is missing in Maalahten's Bergö, the Ostrobothnia Police Department said in a press release on Sunday.

Ostrobothnia police received a report on Saturday afternoon that two men born in the 1960s are missing in Maalahti's Bergö. According to the police, one of the men had left Bergö island on Wednesday and the other from Molpe on Thursday in an effort to go to a cabin about 7 kilometers away from Bergö island.

According to the police, they have not been contacted since Thursday, January 25. The men have moved on snowmobiles.

Lost ones was searched on Saturday with, among other things, the Border Guard's helicopter and hovercraft. A helicopter from Sweden also participated in the search.

