Lost | Two little boys missing from Pitäjänmäki in Helsinki

The boys disappeared at seven in the evening.

Two boys has disappeared from Helsinki’s Pitäjänmäki, the police informs. The 8- and 10-year-old boys disappeared on Wednesday at seven in the evening.

One of the boys was wearing black clothes, a black beanie and a Fortnite backpack at the time of his disappearance. He is 140 centimeters tall and has a slim build, the police say.

The other boy has blond hair, a black hoodie, grayish pants and a small black Minions backpack or bag. He is 155 centimeters tall and has a normal build.

The police ask that all observations of boys be reported to the emergency number 112.