Lost | Two little boys missing from Pitäjänmäki in Helsinki

Two boys has disappeared from Helsinki’s Pitäjänmäki, the police informs. The 8- and 10-year-old boys disappeared on Wednesday at seven in the evening.
One of the boys was wearing black clothes, a black beanie and a Fortnite backpack at the time of his disappearance. He is 140 centimeters tall and has a slim build, the police say.
The other boy has blond hair, a black hoodie, grayish pants and a small black Minions backpack or bag. He is 155 centimeters tall and has a normal build.
The police ask that all observations of boys be reported to the emergency number 112.
