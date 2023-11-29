Thursday, November 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lost | Two little boys missing from Pitäjänmäki in Helsinki

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
Lost | Two little boys missing from Pitäjänmäki in Helsinki

The boys disappeared at seven in the evening.

Two boys has disappeared from Helsinki’s Pitäjänmäki, the police informs. The 8- and 10-year-old boys disappeared on Wednesday at seven in the evening.

One of the boys was wearing black clothes, a black beanie and a Fortnite backpack at the time of his disappearance. He is 140 centimeters tall and has a slim build, the police say.

The other boy has blond hair, a black hoodie, grayish pants and a small black Minions backpack or bag. He is 155 centimeters tall and has a normal build.

The police ask that all observations of boys be reported to the emergency number 112.

#Lost #boys #missing #Pitäjänmäki #Helsinki

See also  Athletics Annimari Korte left in the middle of the 100-meter fence final at the Espoo gp evening: “Foot betrayed from below”
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
High Speed ​​arrives in the Principality and Sánchez affirms: “Asturias is getting closer to Spain and Spain is getting closer to Asturias”

High Speed ​​arrives in the Principality and Sánchez affirms: “Asturias is getting closer to Spain and Spain is getting closer to Asturias”

Recommended

No Result
View All Result