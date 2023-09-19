













That is what the website of the manga revealed, which will end in five chapters starting on October 14 in Shonen Jump+, where its publication takes place. This is how a story that was born in the 80s ends.

Kurumada began his work with Otoko-Zaka in 1984, that is, before he started with Knights of the Zodiac. Its publication began in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and lasted until the following year.

At that time Masami Kurumada said that he ended up becoming a mangaka to draw this series. But he only completed three volumes and put it aside for 30 years. In June 2014 this creative decided to revive it.

The creator of Knights of the Zodiac revived Otoko-Zaka on the Shū Play News site of Shueisha’s Weekly Playboy magazine, and in 2017 this manga managed to establish itself on Shonen Jump+.

The most recent volume available is the tenth, which came out in November 2020, and from there it was revealed that the eleventh would be the last in the series. The protagonist’s story is Jingi Kikukawa, a student who has never lost a fight.

At least for 13 years but in the end he was defeated by Shō Takeshima, considered the strongest fighter in Western Japan and who wants to dominate the entire country.

So Jingi decides to train to get his revenge and has the support of Kenka-Oni, a demon who lives in Oniyama.

Although Otoko-Zaka will have more than 10 volumes by the end of its publication, which is enough to make an anime, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to achieve it like Knights of the Zodiac.

