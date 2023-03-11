Thanks to two goals from Daniel Maldini and Mbala down, Spezia managed to beat Inter for the first time.

Inter’s only goal was signed by Romelu Lukaku from a penalty kick.

Coach Simone Inzaghi’s team is still in second place with 50 points from 26 games, but only two points behind Lazio, who will visit Bologna on Saturday.

Napoli leads the competition with 65 points before facing Atlanta.

Roma and Milan are three points behind Inter before they host Sassuolo and Salrinetana, respectively.

Inter had an opportunity to advance from a penalty kick when Danilo D’Ambrosio was fouled inside the penalty area by Mattia Caldara, and the referee decided to award a penalty kick after referring to the video assistant referee.

But goalkeeper Bartolome Dragowski blocked Lautaro Martinez’s shot in the 14th minute.

Spezia took the lead 10 minutes after the start of the second half with their first attempt on goal when Mbala edged down two Inter defenders inside the penalty area before passing the ball to an unmarked Daniel Maldini who put the ball into the net.

Inter won a second penalty kick in the 83rd minute when Denzel Dumfries was fouled inside the penalty area.

Lukaku equalized from the penalty mark.

Nazola scored the winning goal from a penalty kick in the 87th minute, after Dumfries tackled Victor Kovalenko, the Spezia midfielder, inside the penalty area.

Spezia ranks 17th, six points above the relegation zone.