FromFlorian Naumann close

Christoph Gschossmann close

Moscow accuses Kiev of a planned nuclear provocation, but gives no evidence for the accusation. All diplomatic developments in the ticker.

Update from February 20, 9:45 a.m.: Are negotiations with Vladimir Putin conceivable? Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected this idea – and also indirectly rebuked his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. He declared that he wanted to keep the door open for dialogue with Russia.

“It’s going to be useless dialogue. In truth, Macron is wasting his time. I came to the conclusion that we are unable to change Russia’s behavior,” Zelenskyi told the newspaper Corriere della Sera and two other Italian daily newspapers. Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is expected to make her first visit to Kiev in the near future.

In the interview, including with the Republica, Zelenskyj also reacted to rumors that China could possibly supply Russia with weapons: “I don’t see any signs of this kind,” the Ukrainian president clarified his information situation. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had fueled speculation about such deliveries.

China in the Ukraine war: Asselborn warns of a “turnaround” in weapons

Update from February 20, 9.35 a.m: Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn has warned that Chinese arms deliveries to Russia could escalate the Ukraine war. “That would be a turning point – and not for the better,” Asselborn said on Deutschlandfunk. Since US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had warned against Chinese arms deliveries, there must be “indications” of this possibility, Asselborn said.

Asselborn said China has not clearly sided with Russia and has not voted with Moscow at the UN. He still hopes that China will see that it “does not play its own role” if a coalition with Russia is formed. But he had “no illusions,” added Asselborn.

Vladimir Putin (left) and Xi Jinping at a meeting on February 4, 2022 in Beijing © Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/AFP

“Beyond the 2024 federal budget”: Högl calls for funding commitments for the armaments industry

Update from February 20, 8:03 a.m: In view of the rearmament of the Bundeswehr, the Bundestag Commissioner for the Armed Forces, Eva Högl (SPD), has called for production capacities to be built up quickly in industry. For this, the industry “also needs commitments from politicians that this will be financed – beyond the federal budget for 2024,” said Högl RND-Newspapers. Furthermore – starting with European public procurement law – the legal hurdles and the legal provisions would have to be simplified.

Högl also called for the defense budget to be increased by ten billion euros – beyond the Bundeswehr’s special fund of 100 billion euros. This is also a demand from Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD). According to Högl, it must be “much faster” to procure new devices and to reacquire those that have been handed over to Ukraine. Procurement problems exist in all European member states, said Högl.

Eva Högl, Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces (archive image) © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Ukraine-News: Zelenskyj issues new sanctions against Russia

February 20 update at 5:56 am: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed new sanctions on Russia’s financial sector to weaken the aggressor’s wartime economy. Accordingly, not only representatives of the banking system in Russia are subject to punitive measures, but also the Moscow Stock Exchange. Selenskyj announced this in his most recent video speech.

The sanctions issued by decree are the basis for allies in the West to also issue such punitive measures. In addition, the foreign ministers of the European Union want to discuss new punitive measures in Brussels this Monday (February 20).

Volodymyr Zelenskyy © President Of Ukraine/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

US Secretary of State Blinken: China is considering arms deliveries to Russia in the Ukraine war

Update from February 19, 2023, 8:13 p.m.: According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China is considering supporting Russia with weapons in the Ukraine war. “The concern we have now based on the information we have is that they are considering providing lethal support,” Blinken told CBS on Sunday, referring to China. At a meeting with China’s foreign policy expert Wang Yi at the Munich Security Conference, Blinken warned China of the “consequences” of supporting Russia.

Asked what “deadly support” meant, the secretary of state told CBS “everything from ammunition to the weapons themselves.” Any arms shipments to Moscow would cause “serious problems,” Blinken warned.

Blinken said on ABC on Sunday that US President Joe Biden had already warned Chinese President Xi Jinping about arms deliveries to Russia last March. Since then, China has been careful “not to cross this line,” according to US officials.

Moscow accuses Kiev of planned “nuclear provocation”.

Report from February 19, 2023, 7:20 p.m.: Munich – The war in Ukraine has been going on for almost a year. Russia has repeatedly accused the Ukrainian military of carrying out or planning alleged provocation. This was also the case shortly before the first anniversary of the bloody war: in a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry accused the Ukrainian leadership of preparing a “nuclear provocation” in the war zone.

In the statement released on Sunday (February 19), Russia’s military leadership claims that Kiev would then blame Moscow for the “gross violation” of nuclear safety. However, the ministry does not explain how this allegation came about. In addition, the ministry did not provide any evidence for the allegation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously claimed that he knew the location where Kiev was building a dirty bomb containing nuclear material. Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency traveled to Ukraine to investigate the allegations. There was no confirmation of the Russian claims.

A Year of Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia A Year of Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia

Moscow accuses Kiev of planned “nuclear provocation” – but provides no evidence

According to Russian information, next week, on the first anniversary of the war of aggression ordered by Kremlin chief Putin on February 24, Kiev plans to accuse Moscow of indiscriminate bombing of nuclear objects and “radioactive contamination” of the environment.

For this purpose, some containers with radioactive substances had been transported by a European country, which was not named, circumventing customs regulations. The material should then be used to stage contamination of radioactive dangerous objects. Ukraine, in turn, repeatedly accuses Russia of wanting to trigger a nuclear catastrophe with rockets flying past nuclear power plants. The leadership in Kiev speaks of terrorism and sanctions against Moscow’s nuclear industry.

The diplomatic negotiations surrounding the Munich Security Conference can be found here.

List of rubrics: © Susan Walsh/Efrem Lukatsky/Mikhail Metzel/dpa/Montage