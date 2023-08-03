Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

In Italy, archaeologists make an ancient find in the garden of a future hotel. It is a once lost theatre.

Rome – Researchers keep making spectacular discoveries: This is what was reported Archaeologists last found a find that is 20,000 years old is. In Egypt, on the other hand, became a new chamber in the Cheops pyramid found. Researchers in Italy also recently experienced a surprise: a lost theater was excavated in Rome. Pieces have also been discovered from an age from which little remains until now.

Find in Italy: researchers dig up lost theater

Actually, a new hotel was supposed to be built in the middle of the Italian capital near the Vatican. However, where the garden was planned, the ruins of an ancient theater were discovered on Wednesday (July 26), the news agency reported AP.

Researchers make an archaeological discovery of Emperor Nero’s theater in Rome. © Matteo Nardone/imago

The theater is said to come from the infamous Emperor Nero. Although the venue is said to have been mentioned in Roman writings, it was never found and was therefore considered lost. The search seems to be over now. Archaeologists have been digging around the walled garden of the Renaissance building Palazzo della Rovere since 2020.

“Extraordinary” discovery: Lost theater in Italy leaves Rome amazed

Leonardo Visconti di Modrone, governor general of a Vatican order of knights, confirmed the ancient find at a press conference. The discovery of the theater has been described by authorities as “extraordinary” as it offers a rare glimpse into the history of the Roman Empire. Not only the ruins were excavated, but also glass goblets from the 10th century and pieces of pottery were reported AP.

locality Rome finds Ruins, chalices, pieces of ceramics, columns of marble, ornate plaster tenure of Nero 54 to 68 AD

The archaeological excavation is also so spectacular because there are only seven glass chalices from this epoch. Seven more chalices were discovered with the recent find in Rome, the news agency quoted the site’s lead archaeologist, Marzia Di Mento, as saying.

Find in Italy: researchers discover lost theater and ancient marble columns

The researchers also found marble columns and plaster decorated with gold leaf. The pieces found are now to be handed over to a museum, it said. The ruins of the theater will be covered again after the investigation is completed.

Nero's once-lost theater isn't the only sensational discovery in Italy. Researchers also discovered a real surprise at the archaeological site of Pompeii.