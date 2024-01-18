Lost | The police urged to avoid the missing man in Tampere – now tells why there is little information about the missing

The police have said little about the man who disappeared on Monday. According to Inspector Jani Mäkilä of the Inner Finland Police Department, in similar cases, we carefully consider what kind of information it is possible to publish.

in Tampere a man disappeared on Monday, about whom the police have asked for observations and at the same time urged to avoid. The police's pictorial warning to avoid is a rare announcement that has attracted a lot of attention.

Director General of the Situation Center of the Internal Finland Police Department, Inspectorate Jani Mäkilä tells HS that the publication of such announcements is carefully considered. The threshold for publishing pictures and names of individual persons is high.

In some cases, advice is also sought from experts or another authority, for example from healthcare. In addition, in cases of missing persons, the opinion of the relatives is asked.

“Every [tiedote] considered on a case-by-case basis, there is no such thing as a template. Many things affect it at that very moment,” says Mäkilä.

The publication is influenced by the quality and urgency of the case, but also by what means the police have at their disposal to reach the person they are looking for. For example, if the police do not have a sufficiently accurate idea of ​​where the person is staying or coercive means that could be used to find out the whereabouts, a public announcement may be necessary.

Eventually the decision to publish is made by the general director of the situation center on duty.

On the other hand, the decision on the notification of ordinary criminal cases is made in practice by the head of the investigation after considering how important reaching the person is for the investigation.

The police have not said that the missing person in Tampere is suspected of a crime.

Police posts pictures of missing people from time to time. Finding the missing person is the police's priority, but at the same time, their privacy must be protected.

According to Mäkilä, for example, rumors and guesses may start circulating about their health. Sometimes the missing person is labeled as a certain type without reasons, and sometimes even the close circle of the missing person becomes the target of speculation.

“Before the bulletin is published, it is known that various speculations and guesses are started, for example about the health status of the wanted persons. However, every rumor or speculation cannot be shot down separately. That's why we think carefully before publishing people's photos.”

Police has also assessed in the case of Tampere how dangerous a person can be to others.

According to Mäkilä, the public is warned when the police deem it necessary: ​​for example, if a person is believed to be planning an act that would be a danger to everyone.

However, based on police information, a missing man moving around Tampere or Helsinki does not pose such a threat that there would be a reason or need to avoid staying in public places.

“If you wanted to warn a certain area, for example a shopping center or something else, in that case people would be warned or efforts would be made to evacuate, so that there would be no such danger. They would be warnings or notifications of a completely different level,” explains Mäkilä.

The hill says he understands that people are thirsty for information about the case.

“If your mind wanders, you can think why not tell more. What is necessary to tell, it is told, the desire to get other information goes to the side of curiosity. A general need for information or curiosity is not a very durable argument against privacy protection.”