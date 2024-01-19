Lost | The police arrested a man who went missing in Tampere in Eastern Helsinki – there is a suspicion of opposition from the authorities

The man is suspected of violently resisting an official and two counts of assault.

Police reached the man who disappeared from Tampere on Monday from Helsinki on Thursday evening, informs the Police Department of the Interior of Finland.

The Internal Finland Police Department said on Wednesday that they are looking for a man who disappeared in Tampere on Monday and who could be a danger to himself or others. The police received dozens of tips related to the case on the hotline. According to the police, the tips helped in finding the man.

Director of Investigation, crime commissioner Tuomas Lindholm The Helsinki police say in a press release that the man was arrested in the stairwell of an apartment building in Eastern Helsinki.

“He is suspected of violently resisting an official against the police. Before this, he had hit two bystanders in the same place, which is why he is also suspected of two assaults,” says Lindholm.

For investigative reasons, the police will not comment further on the details of the events or how the tips helped the police.

“We thank people for their activity and help in reaching the man”, the general manager Teemu Karhunen The Interior Finland Police Department says.