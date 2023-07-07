Friday, July 7, 2023
Lost | The police are looking for a missing over 80-year-old woman in Turengi

July 7, 2023
Lost | The police are looking for a missing over 80-year-old woman in Turengi

All sightings of the missing person are requested to be reported to the emergency center at 112.

To hell with the police are asking for information about a missing woman in the village of Tureng.

According to the police, a woman over 80 years old went missing on Thursday evening in Turengi from the Kuumola area. The missing person is about 160 centimeters tall and has gray short hair. The missing person also wears glasses.

The police ask the residents of the area to check their own yards and open yard buildings. All sightings of the missing woman are requested to be reported to the emergency center at 112.

