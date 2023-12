Staff are asked to report any sightings of a missing person to the emergency number.

Eastern Uusimaa the police are asking for observations of a missing 76-year-old woman in Tuusula. All observations are requested to be reported to the emergency number 112.

The missing person is about 160 centimeters tall. The woman is wearing a black top coat that reaches below the knees, a white collar, a white beanie and winter boots.