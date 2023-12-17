Lost | The owners of an inn in the south of France talk about Alex Patty's last years

Alex Batty, who disappeared in 2017, was found on Wednesday in the town of Revel, east of Toulouse, France.

According to the BBC, Batty is believed to have stayed at the French inn on and off over the past two years. The owners of an inn in the village of Camps-sur-l'Agly Frederic Hambye and Ingrid Beauve say in a released statement that they came to know Batty as Zach. According to the inn's owners, Batty did odd jobs on the farm in exchange for food and accommodation. According to the statement, the youngster was like part of the family to the owners.

According to the duo, Batty participated with the owners in trips, among other things. According to Hambye and Beauve, the youngster said that he had visited his mother several times. Batty last stayed at the inn in early summer.

According to the owners, Batty expressed his desire to return to a normal life. The two helped the young man find a school place in France, but the lack of an official ID made the study process difficult. After this, Batty said that he would return to Britain for an identity card. According to the duo, Batty said he was going back to his mother when he left the farm for the last time.

“We wished him luck,” Hambye and Beauve say.

Batty, who went missing in 2017, was found on Wednesday in the town of Revel, east of Toulouse, France. He arrived back in Britain late on Saturday night.

Batty is believed to have lived in a spiritual community with her mother and grandfather. The two are also believed to have kidnapped Batty when the trio went on vacation to Spain in 2017. According to the authorities, Batty decided to run away from the community after his mother started planning to take the boy to Finland.

Authorities say Batty's mother Melanie Batty may currently reside in Finland. Alex Batty's legal guardian is his grandmother Susan Caruna.

“I can't even express how relieved and happy I am that Alex has been found safe and well,” Caruna said in a statement from Greater Manchester Police on Friday.