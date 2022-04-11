Monday, April 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lost The Lapland Police Department is looking for a missing woman in Kiilopää – asks for observations from those who have moved around Ruijanpolku

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 11, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The woman has not been contacted since Saturday.

Inarin police are looking for a woman reported missing in Kiilopää in Urho Kekkonen National Park. Police received a report of the missing person on Sunday, April 10, when it launched a field search in the park.

The missing person is supposed to be moving in the park in the vicinity of Ruijanpolku. According to the Lapland Police Situation Center, the woman may have moved further away from the path, so searches are being extended 5 to 10 kilometers from the path.

The last sighting of the woman was made on Friday, April 8th. The woman was last contacted by phone on Saturday, after which she has not been contacted.

With the lost It comes with ski equipment, a sleeping bag and sleeping pad, and a 30-40 liter backpack. The woman is wearing dark pants, a light jacket and a red and white beanie.

During the weekend, the police ask those who have moved in the vicinity of Ruijanpolu to find observations about a woman walking alone. Any findings related to the missing should be reported to the police by calling the emergency number 112.

See also  Energy No new gas contracts and momentum for wind power permits - Scientists propose EU measures to reduce Russian gas quickly

#Lost #Lapland #Police #Department #missing #woman #Kiilopää #asks #observations #moved #Ruijanpolku

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The 'Mélenchon tsunami' further complicates the reorganization of the left after the French presidential elections

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.