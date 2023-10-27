You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The strong winds also caused about twenty power line poles to fall.
Archive / TIME
The strong winds also caused about twenty power line poles to fall.
The animals were in the pen when they received the electric shock.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
A lightning strike that fell in a rural area of the department of Canindeyú, in eastern Paraguay, caused the death of 80 cows and two horses, local media reported this Friday.
The animals remained in a corral in the middle of the rain and hail that affected the settlement of Ybyrarobanáwhen the electric shock occurred, according to a report by the NPY television channel.
Besides, The storm left at least twenty houses without roofs and affected the local health center building.detailed the newspaper ABC.
The strong winds also caused about twenty power line poles to fall.
The Directorate of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH) predicted rain with thunderstorms in much of the country for this Friday, which will continue until Saturday.
EFE
More news
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Lost #cattle #Lightning #strike #caused #death #cows #horses