A lightning strike that fell in a rural area of ​​the department of Canindeyú, in eastern Paraguay, caused the death of 80 cows and two horses, local media reported this Friday.

The animals remained in a corral in the middle of the rain and hail that affected the settlement of Ybyrarobanáwhen the electric shock occurred, according to a report by the NPY television channel.

Besides, The storm left at least twenty houses without roofs and affected the local health center building.detailed the newspaper ABC.

The strong winds also caused about twenty power line poles to fall.

The Directorate of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH) predicted rain with thunderstorms in much of the country for this Friday, which will continue until Saturday.

EFE

