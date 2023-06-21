Five people are currently missing after a tourist submarine named Titan I will try to look for remains of the HMS Titanic. We still don’t know why contact was lost, but the emergency search that is underway has people examining every detail of the OceanGate Expeditions voyage and how the sub was built, including the previous use of cheap control of Logitech of the year 2010.

The search for the deep-sea vessel is being led by the US Coast Guard. As reported by The Associated Press, contact was lost on June 18, nearly two hours after the Titan began its descent. This expedition was his third voyage taking wealthy tourists to explore the ruins of the famous 1912 British ocean liner. The “mission support cost” for the most recent voyage was $250,000 dollars per person, and an adviser from the company that operates the Titan he told The AP he has a 96-hour supply of oxygen. Furthermore, it can only be opened from the outside even if he manages to reach the surface by himself. Rescue teams are rushing to prepare another submersible craft to try to reach the same depth at which contact was lost with the Titan.

Meanwhile, people online are scrutinizing the details of the submarine’s construction. This led many to a profile of OceanGate Expeditions and its submarine on the 2022 CBS Sunday Morning show, where CEO Stockton Rush talks about all the “off-the-shelf components” the company was able to use to outfit the ship. Titan. One of them appears to be a modded game controller. Logitech G Wireless Gamepad F710an Xbox 360 game controller released in 2010 that Rush showed off during a tour of the submarine.

The submarine Titan who was looking for the titanic was it controlled with an old game controller?

“It looks like this submersible has some MacGyver-esque improv elements in it,” CBS reporter David Pogue said during the segment. “I mean, they’re using construction pipe as ballast.” At the time, Rush seemed unfazed. “I don’t know if I would use that description, but there are certain things that you want to have well secured,” he said at the time.

It is not clear if the Titan was still using the Logitech F710 on his last expedition a year later, or if there were backup navigation tools on board. Photos from the OceanGate Expeditions website from a 2021 voyage show the 2010 controller on board in one of the images. However, a different photo from another gallery shows Rush holding what appears to be a controller. Xbox modified that possibly has a small screen embedded. And in a previous video, a company member even demonstrates the design using a controller. Playstation 3 DualShock. National Geographic confirms that the Titan was originally designed with the controller in mind ps3though there is no confirmation if it was still in use during the current expedition.

Y’all please watch this. It’s a CBS story that aired a while back about that submarine that is now missing. The creators of that missing submarine are DEEPLY unserious. pic.twitter.com/B6JriITyZj — Marie, MSN, APRN, FNP-C (@FnpMarieOH) June 19, 2023

Of course, modded controllers have long been used outside of games for everything from lethal military weapons to futuristic science experiments. Recently, a fertility clinic reported that it used a DualSense of playstation 5 to perform the first in vitro fertilization through a robot.

In 2018, the US military switched from expensive custom joysticks to controllers of Xbox 360 for its newest attack submarine, precisely because the gamepads of Microsoft they were cheap and easy to replace. Released in 2005, the old controllers are reportedly still part of the Defense Department’s 2024 budget request.

