Lost Submarine | The graphics show: This is the ship lost in the Titanic dive

There are five people on board the Titan submarine that disappeared in the Atlantic. The graphics show what Titan is like and where it has been going.

Titanic the Titan submarine that was on its way to the wreck and the five people on board have been missing in the Atlantic Ocean for the third day.

This is how the diving trip began

Titan submarine started its journey on Saturday evening Finnish time from the Canadian ship Polar Prince. A specially made submarine can dive significantly deeper than ordinary ships, up to four kilometers. There were five people on board, including a British billionaire, a Pakistani businessman and his son.

Titan is used for research and commercial diving. The diving experience is part of an eight-day travel package from the Ocean Gate Expeditions service provider. The company calls the diving trip a research trip and its passengers “mission specialists”. According to the company’s website, a ticket for the trip costs $250,000.

The lost ship was supposed to visit the wreck of the Titanic at the bottom of the sea and return. The ship has also visited the wreck of the Titanic before. The wreck is located approximately 400 nautical miles or 740 kilometers offshore from St. John on the island of Newfoundland, where the missing persons on board the Titan also started their journey.

An hour and 45 minutes after departure, the submarine was no longer contacted.

The Titan is cramped and there are few amenities

Travel The wreck of the Titanic is very demanding. The Titanic, which collided with an iceberg in 1912, lies at the bottom of the sea at a depth of 3,800 meters below sea level. The sinking of the Titanic claimed the lives of more than 1,500 people.

According to the Oceans Gate company, a normal dive takes about 10 hours, of which 2.5 hours are spent descending, 4 hours exploring the wreck, and another 2.5 hours ascending. The dive approaches Titan’s maximum diving capacity, which is four kilometers.

Titan uses four electric thrusters to move. The ship has cameras, lights and scanners to explore the environment.

The living spaces in the submarine are very cramped. The submarine is 6.7 meters long and 2.5 meters high. Stay and life on board is limited. For example, the Ocean Gate website states that passengers should limit their diet before diving so that they don’t have to use the ship’s small toilet.

It’s dark deep in the depths of the sea, and the only thing you can see outside is Titan’s small round window.

On the Titan ship, passengers sit rather cramped. The Ocean Gate photo does not show the people on board the missing ship.

Where can a lost submarine be?

Oxygen is said to be enough for five people on the Titan ship for about 96 hours. In reality, oxygen reserves can be depleted faster if less experienced crew members are on board.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 60 hours have already passed since the ship disappeared.

The United States Coast Guard and the Canadian military are involved in the search for the ship and the missing. The search is hampered by the fact that the estimated place of disappearance is far from the coast.

So far, it is not clear what happened to the submarine, whether it was able to return to the surface and how close the ship got to the Titanic before it disappeared.

The experts interviewed by The Guardian magazine according to which the submarine may have gotten close to the Titanic or to the bottom in less than two hours. If the Titan gets stuck or the connections fail, the emergency weights can be lowered and it will rise to the surface. The submarine is equipped with lights and other observation devices so that it can be seen from far out at sea.

Finding a Titan near where the Titanic sank is very challenging. The bottom is full of debris from the sinking.