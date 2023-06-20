Lost Submarine | Aboard the missing Titan ship are a British billionaire, a Pakistani businessman and his son

The ship and its crew have been missing for more than two and a half days.

Titanic The Titan submarine, which was conducting research and tourist trips to the wreck, disappeared on Saturday evening Finnish time in the Atlantic.

At the time of the disappearance, there were five people on board, two of whom are crew members and three passengers. According to Ocean Gate Expeditions, the company that organizes the trips, the dive is usually accompanied by the company’s pilot and content specialist.

Media information by the crew members on board are the company’s CEO Stockton Rush and a French diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet.

So far, the company has not confirmed that they were on board.

A British billionaire was also on the way to the wreck of the Titanic Hamish Hardinga Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Sulaiman Dawood.

Harding is a 58-year-old explorer, businessman and CEO of aviation company Action Aviation. the BBC by his stepson Brian Szasz confirmed that Harding was missing in a Facebook update that has since been deleted.

Over the weekend, Harding said on Twitter himself that he would participate in the trip.

Harding is also one of the few tourists to have been in space. He was involved Blue Origin -space travel company’s ten-minute flight that crossed the border of outer space in June 2022.

In 2002, Harding founded the investment company Action Group, which says on its website that it invests in companies in fast-growing industries around the world. The company operates at least in the aviation industry, the film industry and real estate.

Hamish Harding was the first reported to be on board.

in Britain resident Shahzada Dawood is one of the richest people in Pakistan. His family has informed that Dawood and his son are on the missing ship, reports news agency Reuters.

According to Reuters, Shahzada Dawood is the vice chairman of conglomerate Engro. The company has invested in, among other things, fertilizers, vehicle manufacturing, the energy sector and the technology sector.

Dawood also belongs to the Seti Institute, which searches for extraterrestrial life to the government. Dawood’s family includes a wife and two children, Reuters reports.

Last in the year questionable According to the company, the CEO of Ocean Gate Expeditions, Stockton Rush, who gave comments about the safety of the submarine, has gained experience in aviation before founding the company.

According to the company, Rush has a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering and a master’s degree in economics, but he has no maritime training. He has contributed to a few articles on seabed imaging.

The company also says that 34 years ago, Rush built an experimental aircraft himself, which he still flies. In addition, he has built a two-person Kittredge K-350 submersible, with which, according to the company, he has made at least 30 dives.

On board also believed to be 73-year-old Paul-Henry Nargeolet, whose US financial magazine Forbes tells to be one of the world’s leading Titanic experts.

Harding said in his Facebook update before the dive that Nargeolet is one of the ship’s crew.

Forbes reported in 2013 that Nargeolet has visited the wreck dozens of times, more than anyone else. A former French Navy diver visited the wreck for the first time in 1987.

In an interview with Forbes, Nargeolet estimates that the ship will stay together for another 25-50 years, as sea currents, oxidation and bacteria will slowly break down the ship.

Movie database IMDB by Nargeolet has also been filming several documentaries about the Titanic.