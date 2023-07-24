Lost Soul Aside will be among the protagonists of the China Joy 2023 which will take place between 28 and 31 July. For the occasion, the development team will allow visitors to try their game first-hand, thanks to a demos which will be available at the PlayStation booth.

Consequently it is probable that in the next few days gods will appear on the net gameplay videos taken from this demo, allowing us to get a further taste of Lost Soul Aside and get an idea of ​​​​the state of the art of this long-awaited action RPG for PS5, PS4 and PC. It cannot be excluded that this trial version will subsequently be made available on the PlayStation Store, but this is more a hope than a certainty. We’ll see.