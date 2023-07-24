Lost Soul Aside will be among the protagonists of the China Joy 2023 which will take place between 28 and 31 July. For the occasion, the development team will allow visitors to try their game first-hand, thanks to a demos which will be available at the PlayStation booth.
Consequently it is probable that in the next few days gods will appear on the net gameplay videos taken from this demo, allowing us to get a further taste of Lost Soul Aside and get an idea of the state of the art of this long-awaited action RPG for PS5, PS4 and PC. It cannot be excluded that this trial version will subsequently be made available on the PlayStation Store, but this is more a hope than a certainty. We’ll see.
Lost Soul Aside, an action RPG inspired by Final Fantasy 15
Lost Soul Aside has been a decidedly long journey. It was born in 2014 as an amateur project of a single developer, Yang Bin, who took inspiration from the trailers of Final Fantasy 15, which was not yet released at the time, to make a action RPG. In 2016 a prototype of the game was shown, which, given its great potential in a short time, attracted the attention of many players, but also of publishers, who offered to finance the project.
Among them was Sony who eventually became the official publisher of Lost Soul Aside as part of the PlayStation China Hero Project, an initiative aimed at highlighting productions made in China and further penetrating this market. As a result, Yang Bin has been joined by a full development team, Ultizero Games, and the game is currently in development for PS5, PS4 and PC, with a release date yet to be confirmed.
