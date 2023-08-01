When the Action RPGsmore than ever, are starting to impose themselves and to dictate new rules made of heart-pounding cinematic scenes and adrenaline-pumping combat systems, we could only hope for a long gameplay video of Lost Soul Aside, a game that had already captured attention years ago with the its detail, and which now returns to show itself.

The video reveals it in detail style of playfull of actions that our protagonist will be able to do, and enemies to have to fight by dodging and reacting to the various attacks.

Lost Soul Aside is part of the incubation program PlayStation China Hero Project, now entered the third stage. The game doesn’t have a release date yet, but the video bodes well.

Lost Soul Aside was born as a project of a single independent developer, Yang Bing: after a video published that showed the style and quality of the game, the developer attracted a lot of attention and received requests from investors and supporters, founding UltiZero Games.