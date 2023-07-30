Sony Interactive Entertainment and the developers of Ultizero Games have released a new gameplay trailers Of Lost Soul Aside during the China Joy 2023which you can view below.
The movie features various rather busy gameplay clips that offer us another taste of this action for PlayStation and PC from China. In the first, the protagonist Kazer darts on a sort of skateboard while avoiding the magical blows of enemies along the way; in the second segment we see him in action against a series of minor enemies and show off magic, rapid sword slashes and special attacks; finally, in the last part, we see Kazer face a water titan. Our hero seems to have the worst when he is crushed by the enemy’s gigantic spear, but then we see him transform into a shapeless being thanks to the powers of his living weapon Arena, to then repeatedly strike the boss from inside and outside, obtaining a sweaty victory.
Has the PS4 version of Lost Soul Aside been cancelled?
Lost Soul Aside on paper should be coming to PS5, PC, and PS4. However, the latter version is not mentioned at all in the official description of the video, which reads “the game is in development for PS5 and PC“, thus suggesting that work on the old-gen console has ultimately been cancelled.
It must be said that Lost Soul Aside still does not yet have an official release date and considering that we are entering the heart of the current generation, the developers probably considered it too expensive and not very fruitful to work on the PS4 version again. However, to know for sure we will have to wait for official communication from the development team.
On the other hand, the video confirms that the PC version of Lost Soul Aside will support the technology Nvidia ray tracing since launch.
#Lost #Soul #gameplay #trailer #action #PS5 #PS4 #version #cancelled
Leave a Reply