Sony Interactive Entertainment and the developers of Ultizero Games have released a new gameplay trailers Of Lost Soul Aside during the China Joy 2023which you can view below.

The movie features various rather busy gameplay clips that offer us another taste of this action for PlayStation and PC from China. In the first, the protagonist Kazer darts on a sort of skateboard while avoiding the magical blows of enemies along the way; in the second segment we see him in action against a series of minor enemies and show off magic, rapid sword slashes and special attacks; finally, in the last part, we see Kazer face a water titan. Our hero seems to have the worst when he is crushed by the enemy’s gigantic spear, but then we see him transform into a shapeless being thanks to the powers of his living weapon Arena, to then repeatedly strike the boss from inside and outside, obtaining a sweaty victory.