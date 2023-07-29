During ChinaJoy 2023, UltiZeroGames presented a new demo of its action RPG: Lost Soul Aside. There is no official video of this test mode yet, but someone has recorded one 10 minute video while at the event.

As you can see, the quality is not very high and above all there is no sound, so we cannot judge the technical quality of the work, but we can at least get an idea of ​​the gameplay and see what this recent version of Lost Soul Aside has to offer.