Like every Christmas, PC gamers are receiving a lot free games from various shops. One of them is GOGwhich is giving away the 2D survival action game Lost Ruins on the occasion of its winter sales.

A little girl wakes up in a dungeon full of dangers. She doesn't remember anything about her past, but she quickly realizes that surviving won't be easy. She is rescued by the sorceress Beatrice, who instructs her on where she is and how to discover the secret of the lost ruins.

By guiding her in her search, the player will be able to count on various weapons, as well as a rich set of spells and accessories. Will ours be able to reach the depths of hell in which she awakened? Give her a hand, there's nothing to pay anyway.