Like every Christmas, PC gamers are receiving a lot free games from various shops. One of them is GOGwhich is giving away the 2D survival action game Lost Ruins on the occasion of its winter sales.
A little girl wakes up in a dungeon full of dangers. She doesn't remember anything about her past, but she quickly realizes that surviving won't be easy. She is rescued by the sorceress Beatrice, who instructs her on where she is and how to discover the secret of the lost ruins.
By guiding her in her search, the player will be able to count on various weapons, as well as a rich set of spells and accessories. Will ours be able to reach the depths of hell in which she awakened? Give her a hand, there's nothing to pay anyway.
How to redeem it
Let's see how this is possible to redeem Lost Ruins without hurting. Go on GOG main page, find the game banner by briefly scrolling the page (it's clearly visible, don't worry) and click on the button to add it to your account. It says “Add to library” (we specify for those who might feel lost without really precise instructions) and it is usually positioned on the right. Naturally, to make it yours, i.e. add it to your library on GOG, you must be connected to the platform with a valid and unlimited account. As always with GOG, we recommend that you do not start from the game page because you would be sent back to the main one. At the time of writing this news, you still have more than 70 hours to redeem it.
