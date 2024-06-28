Lost Records: Bloom and Rage will not be able to be released by 2024: with a post published on new narrative adventure postponedwhich is now expected to arrive in a new release period.

This is not yet very defined but will fall within 2025, more precisely “thebeginning of 2025” instead of the end of this year as initially reported. It shouldn’t be a particularly long delay, also because the motivation behind it is mainly strategic, according to what the developers have reported.

The new game is highly anticipated because it sees the return of Don’t Nod to the atmosphere and structure typical of Life is Strange and similar, but presenting something different, with a completely new IP.