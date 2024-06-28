Lost Records: Bloom and Rage will not be able to be released by 2024: with a post published on new narrative adventure postponedwhich is now expected to arrive in a new release period.
This is not yet very defined but will fall within 2025, more precisely “thebeginning of 2025” instead of the end of this year as initially reported. It shouldn’t be a particularly long delay, also because the motivation behind it is mainly strategic, according to what the developers have reported.
The new game is highly anticipated because it sees the return of Don’t Nod to the atmosphere and structure typical of Life is Strange and similar, but presenting something different, with a completely new IP.
A strategic postponement
“We have made the decision to push back the release date of Lost Records: Bloom and Rage to early 2025,” the message reads. “We know you’re all excited about Lost Records and the new Life is Strange and we want to make sure that both have their adequate space to respond. It will be worth the wait!”
It therefore seems that the motivation is strategicmore than technique: since these are titles that aim to reach a similar audience, Don’t Nod wants to avoid overlapping the releases of Lost Records: Bloom and Rage and Life is Strange: Double Exposure, another game that would have come out in a similar period.
The new Life is Strange has in fact the release date set for October 29, 2024, and to avoid overlaps Don’t Nod has therefore moved Lost Records: Bloom and Rage to the beginning of 2025.
