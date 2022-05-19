Lost Police are looking for a missing boy in Maunula, Helsinki

The boy disappeared this afternoon in Central Park.

Helsinki A 17-year-old boy has disappeared in Maunula on Thursday afternoon. The boy disappeared in Central Park at about 1.30pm on Thursday.

Helsinki police tweeted about the subject and are now asking for observations of the missing.

According to police, the missing is slim and has light curly hair extending over his shoulders, jeans and an orange-red long-sleeved shirt.

All reports of missing must be reported to the emergency number 112.