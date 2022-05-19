Thursday, May 19, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lost Police are looking for a missing boy in Maunula, Helsinki

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 19, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The boy disappeared this afternoon in Central Park.

Helsinki A 17-year-old boy has disappeared in Maunula on Thursday afternoon. The boy disappeared in Central Park at about 1.30pm on Thursday.

Helsinki police tweeted about the subject and are now asking for observations of the missing.

According to police, the missing is slim and has light curly hair extending over his shoulders, jeans and an orange-red long-sleeved shirt.

All reports of missing must be reported to the emergency number 112.

#Lost #Police #missing #boy #Maunula #Helsinki

See also  Editorial Putin chose war
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Belen Rodriguez: "He insulted me heavily, we fought." Who is it - Curler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.