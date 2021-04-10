Saturday, April 10, 2021
Lost Police are asking for observations of a missing 9-year-old child in Turku

April 10, 2021
The child has disappeared from yard games on Friday night in Runosmäki, Turku.

Southwest Finland the police department announces that it is looking for a missing 9-year-old child in Runosmäki, Turku. The child has disappeared during a yard play on Friday night. According to police, it is possible that he has gone to the guy’s for the night.

The missing child is said to be about 130 cm tall and lumpy in body structure. He was wearing a dark blue jacket, dark shoes, field pants, or dark blue pants. Police are asking to report any possible findings to the emergency number.

