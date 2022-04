The girl has black hair in a braid, a purple jacket and pink velcro shoes.

Helsinki police posted an disappearance report on a six-year-old girl on Twitter Thursday night. The girl disappeared from Leikosaarentie in Vuosaari.

The girl is 130 cents tall, according to police. She has black hair in a braid, a purple jacket and pink velcro shoes. Police request reports directly to the 112 emergency number.