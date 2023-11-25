Monday, November 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lost | Police: 11-year-old boy missing in Taka-Töölö, may also move around Espoo

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
Lost | Police: 11-year-old boy missing in Taka-Töölö, may also move around Espoo

The boy was last seen at around 1 pm in Helsinki’s Taka-Töölö.

11-year-old the boy has disappeared in Helsinki, informs the police. The boy was last seen on Saturday at 1 pm in Taka-Töölö.

According to the police, the boy may also be moving in Espoo in the areas of Espoonlahti or Matinkylä.

The boy is about 142 centimeters tall and has blue-rimmed round glasses. The boy was wearing a field green jacket, sweatpants and a light brown patterned beanie when he disappeared.

All sightings of the missing person are requested to be reported to the emergency number 112.

A photo of the missing boy released by the police.

#Lost #Police #11yearold #boy #missing #TakaTöölö #move #Espoo

See also  Football | The player was shortened to the field in the Helsinki Cup
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Qatar reported Hamas plans to release hostages in the near future

Qatar reported Hamas plans to release hostages in the near future

Recommended

No Result
View All Result