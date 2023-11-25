Lost | Police: 11-year-old boy missing in Taka-Töölö, may also move around Espoo

The boy was last seen at around 1 pm in Helsinki’s Taka-Töölö.

11-year-old the boy has disappeared in Helsinki, informs the police. The boy was last seen on Saturday at 1 pm in Taka-Töölö.

According to the police, the boy may also be moving in Espoo in the areas of Espoonlahti or Matinkylä.

The boy is about 142 centimeters tall and has blue-rimmed round glasses. The boy was wearing a field green jacket, sweatpants and a light brown patterned beanie when he disappeared.

All sightings of the missing person are requested to be reported to the emergency number 112.