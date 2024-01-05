Colombia lost the headquarters of the 2027 Pan American Games, who were assigned to Barranquilla for failure to make the first payment on December 31, 2023.

Panam Sports, owner of the fairs, confirmed the news this Wednesday in a letter addressed to Colombian leaders.

Neven Ilic, president of Panam Sports Photo: Panam Sports Press

“Through this letter I notify you that Panam Sports withdraws the organization of the XX

Pan American Games of the year 2027 (the “Games”) of the Republic of Colombia, the

Department of Atlántico of Colombia, the City of Barranquilla and the Committee

Colombian Olympic Games and terminates as of this date, January 3, 2024, the Host City Contract of the XX Pan American Games of the year 2027, dated August 27, 2021, (the “Host City Contract”) whose withdrawal and termination conforms to the

terms and provisions of the Host City Contract, in particular article 76 of the

himself,” said Panam Sports.

He added: “The reasons for withdrawing the Games and the termination of the Host City Contract are set out in full in our letter of August 30, 2023, supplemented by our letter of October 26, 2023. As clearly stated in letter of October 26, 2023, failure to comply with the requirements established in said letter automatically voids the extension of time provided to remedy the breaches of the Host City Contract, listed in our letter of August 30, 2023, and allows Panam Sports to immediately terminate the Host City Contract, and withdraw the Games from the City of Barranquilla.

Astrid Rodríguez, Minister of Sports.

The entity gave the country 90 days to pay the outstanding $8 million. They would be paid in two installments: 4 million had to be paid before December 30 and the other 4 before January 30, in order to guarantee that the country can hold the Games, taking into account that Asunción, Paraguay, was also candidate.

However, the first payment could not be made, so this Wednesdays Panam Sports He made the drastic decision.

