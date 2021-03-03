Hanging in a church in the English city of Ledbury, a painting depicting a scene of the Last Supper may be by Titian, an Italian painter of the High and Late Renaissance.

Such a conclusion was made by art critic and restorer Ronald Moore, who came to the city to restore a copy of the famous “Last Supper” by Leonardo da Vinci located in the church.

However, in the far corner, Moore discovered a faded but, as it turned out, a much more valuable painting. He studied the find for several years, reports Daily mail…

In the end, Moore found evidence that the 16th century painting was created in the workshop of Titian. For example, under a thin layer of colorless varnish in the painting, the artist’s signature was hidden.

In addition, there was a letter from 1775 from the owner of the canvas – collector John Skippe, which says that he bought the best-preserved work of Titian in Venice.

At the beginning of the 20th century, a descendant of Skippe donated the painting to the church, but by that time its exact origin and the name of the author had been lost.

