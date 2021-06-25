In the last few hours the story of the dog has been spread on social networks Caesar. Nobody knows if he has a family or has been abandoned, but luckily someone has noticed, thus preventing him from being run over.

Cesare was located on the state road 162 at the height of Next, towards Caserta. He looked around scared and bewildered, until a passer-by noticed his presence and decided to intervene. She knew that leaving him there would mean condemning him to certain death. Immediately the puppy showed up sociable and sweet towards that human being, so much so that it is easily got into the car.

Cesare: lost or abandoned?

The Good Samaritan led him to the refuge, where he then handed him over to the loving hands of volunteers. After a first check, Cesare was found to be devoid of microchip. Now there is only one question. Does he have a family, given his habit of contact with human beings and is he lost or has someone decided to abandon him on a highway?

Cesare is a dog of medium large size and now look for a safe and loving home. His posts on social media describe him as a sweet and sociable dog, who easily gets into the car and gets a harness. He eats from the hands of his new human friends and his health, as well as his appearance, are excellent. The big dog must not have lived long on the street.

The person who rescued him from that road also returned to the place to ask the inhabitants questions. Maybe someone knew Cesare’s owners. But instead, nobody knows anything of that dog.

His photos continue to go crazy on social networks, with the hope that his family will come forward.

If, on the other hand, it has been abandoned, as unfortunately happens every day to hundreds of four-legged friends, the volunteers are certain that once inserted among the dogs available for theadoption, it won’t take long to find people willing to love and care for him.

For those interested in knowing how this adorable puppy’s story will end, they can do so on Facebook page “The emotion has no voice ”the refuge from the human FACE“.