The bodies of two Italian climbers, Sara Stefanelli and Andrea Galimbert, who had been missing since last Saturday on Mont Blanc, have been found

Hopes finally dashed: the search for the two mountaineers Italians, Sarah Stefanelli And Andrea Galimbertimissing since last Saturday on Mont Blanc, have unfortunately tested negative.

Bodies of two missing Italian mountaineers found

Rescuers found the lifeless bodies of the two climbers at 4,500 meters above sea levelin the area of “Wall of the Cote”, a steep icy slope leading to the summit of Mont Blanc on the French side. They were found by Peloton de la gendarmerie d’haute mountaineering Of Chamonixthat is, a group of professionals experienced in mountain rescue operations.

The victims are Andrea Galimberti53 years old, from Como and an expert mountaineer, and Sarah Stefanelli, 41 years old, originally from Genoa.

The assiduous searches and the dramatic discovery of the two missing mountaineers

Since last Saturday, September 7, the two Italian mountaineers, Sara Stefanelli and Andrea Galimberti, who were missing on Mont Blanc, had been missing.

I found the lifeless bodies of Sara Stefanelli and Andrea Galimberti

The alarm was raised when they received a phone call to the rescuers, evoking an urgent request for help: “We can’t see anything, come get us, we risk freezing”. This is the desperate appeal addressed to the Aosta Valley Alpine Rescue who attempted to walk up to provide assistance, but was unfortunately prevented by the adverse weather conditions.

Along with the Italian climbers, other people were also missing two mountaineers of Korean origin.

The Prefecture of theHaute-Savoie (south-eastern France) had told AFP the following:

“This morning, Tuesday 10 September, an attempt was made by helicopter from Chamonix. But the rescuers were unable to overcome the cloud barrier and turned back.”

Only the improvement in weather conditions allowed the search for the missing to resume today. Another aircraft took off in the early afternoon, when the weather had become more favorable, while an Italian rescue patrol had left “by land” in the morning.

Bodies found by rescuers

Obviously, as the hours passed, the hopes of finding them alive were drastically reduced, until we reached the tragic discovery of the two bodies which occurred a short while ago. Shortly thereafter, rescuers also found the bodies of the other two missing Korean climbers.

The four were in two different ropes, not far from the summit of Mont Blanc. The climbers were caught by surprise by the bad weather conditions, stranded and without any shelter.