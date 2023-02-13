Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Lost | Media: A Finnish man disappeared into the sea in a storm in Malta

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2023
in World Europe
0

The Maltese police and armed forces have been looking for a 42-year-old Finnish man since Friday.

Finn A 42-year-old man has disappeared into the sea in Valletta, the capital of Malta, reports Times of Malta magazine.

According to the newspaper, the man was reported missing on Friday, and the authorities are still looking for him.

The man, identified as Finnish, is believed to have fallen into the sea in Valletta on Friday afternoon during the Helios storm. A storm tormented the Maltese islands last week.

The Maltese police and armed forces have been searching for the man since then, and he had not been found as of Monday afternoon. High waves made the search difficult.

According to the Times of Malta, questions related to the topic have been sent to the Honorary Consulate of Finland in Malta.

