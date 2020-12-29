Lost Matti Salla disappeared to cadres on a holiday trip to Lapland, and he has still not been found – Every year, a dozen missing Finns are declared dead by the will of their loved ones.

The missing person leaves behind annual tax returns, leases and entries in the registers. After a person has been missing for five years, relatives can apply for a person to be declared dead.

Death may be rustic.

Just a few lines of notice between indebtedness notices and National Land Survey law enforcement notices.

Yet it encompasses the entire human life.

In the official communication, the Lapland District Court calls the person born in 1952 Matti Juhani Sallaa to register with the district court by the deadline. Other people who know about the man should also report their information by then.