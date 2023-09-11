There busy life often leads to forgetting important objects: losing the house or car keys it happens to everyone. These oversights, linked to bad habits or stressinvolve various items, but keys are among the most lost, causing inconveniences such as waiting to get copies.

Even objects are forgotten and lost, such as cell phones or glasses, but it is possible to solve the problem changing habits, for example by avoiding putting your keys in your trousers or on messy tables but always in the same places. In this guide you will find some useful tips for Don’t forget your items and don’t lose your keysalso and above all thanks to the use of GPS or Bluetooth keychain.

Lost keys, how to never lose them again

To avoid the loss of car or house keysfollow these tips, which range from the simplest to the most technological methods, such as the use of GPS/Bluetooth tracker (keychain).

Always choose a permanent position where you can always put your keys when you’re not using them. It could be a hook, a basket or a box in your home. Always maintain this habit. Use a nice key ring: Secure your car keys on an eye-catching or easy-to-spot key ring. This way, it will be harder to lose them and easier to find them. Copy of keys: Have a copy of your keys made and keep it in a safe place at home. In case of loss, you can use the copy as a backup. Use a Bluetooth tracker: you can buy a Bluetooth trackers and attach it to your keys. These devices allow you to track your keys via an app on your smartphone. Be aware: Be careful when using car keys. Make sure you always put them in the same place after use. Avoid overloading your key fob: a key ring that is too bulky could be inconvenient to handle and increase the risk of loss. Use a special magnetic key ring: Some vehicles come with a magnetic key fob that you can attach to the dashboard or a metal part of the car. This way, the keys will always be at hand. Make a mental list: Before you leave your car, make a quick mental list to make sure you have everything you need, including your keys. Train your memory: if you have difficulty remembering where you put your keys, try to train your memory with specific exercises! Take care of the routine: Creating a routine for using your car keys can help you reduce the risk of them getting lost. For example, every time you arrive home, put your keys in their designated place. Use advanced technologies: Some vehicles are equipped with keyless start systems or smartphone apps that allow you to unlock and start the car without physically using keys. These technologies can reduce the risk of loss. Insurance against key theft: Check if your car insurance offers coverage against key theft. This could cover the cost of replacing your keys if you lose them.

In case of loss of modern car keys it is very expensive to reproduce duplicates

Bluetooth GPS tracker how it works to find lost keys

The cheapest key rings for finding lost keys are the Bluetooth trackers who use the connection to communicate with the smartphone Bluetooth. Their operation is very similar: when the keys are out of Bluetooth range, the application reports the latest position.

Bluetooth GPS trackers are cheap and ideal for finding lost keys

You can also make the tracker ring to find your keys easily if they are within Bluetooth range, i.e. within about 30-40 meters.

GPS key ring, useful for not losing your keys

Using GPS trackers like keychain for keys it’s a great way to avoid losing them. Specifically about their functioning i GPS trackers they are devices equipped with a module GPS and a data transmitter connected to the network via SIM which allows you to locate the keys in real time via aapplication on your smartphone. When keys are lost, you can use the app to locate them on the map. Some GPS trackers also offer additional features such as alerts when the keys move away from the user.

GPS tracker to locate lost keys even at great distances.

A GPS tracker requires a SIM card for Internet connection and allows real-time monitoring of the keys but also of the vehicle. The best models offer services such as comprehensive monitoring, Cloud for data storageinternational coverage, if remote engine blocking is applied to a vehicle in the event of theft, technical assistance, and warranty for malfunctions.

Difference GPS vs Bluetooth tracker

Let’s take a practical example to understand the difference between a GPS and Bluetooth key fob. A GPS locator connected to the keys also allows you to follow their movement. For example if we are in Rome and there the keys fall into the car of a friend who left for Milan This is the situation:

– Bluetooth keychain: the position recorded on the APP is that at the time of unhooking from the mobile phone, therefore a maximum of 40 meters from the position in which we got out of the car in Rome. If your friend left for Milan, the location of the keys recorded on the APP will be that of Rome.

– GPS keychain: in this case with the APP we will follow the exact position of the keys along the entire Rome-Milan route and upon arrival, it will give us the exact position of your friend’s car.

What is the best? The Bluetooth one is much cheaper and has no management costs (SIM) and in most cases it will help us find the last position where we left it. The GPS key ring will allow us to follow even if we are moving.

Difference between GPS and Bluetooth

As we have seen how GPS and Bluetooth keychains work It’s very similar but not the same. The main difference between the two trackers is range and accuracy, with your choice depending on your specific needs based on cost and features offered. To understand which one is best for us, it is good to keep in mind the differences between the two devices:

Range of action: Bluetooth Tracker : These devices use the Bluetooth connection to communicate with your smartphone. They usually have a limited range, usually within 30-40 meters. This means that the connection only remains active within this distance. The phone’s GPS is used for localization.

: These devices use the Bluetooth connection to communicate with your smartphone. They usually have a limited range, usually within 30-40 meters. This means that the connection only remains active within this distance. The phone’s GPS is used for localization. GPS Tracker: GPS trackers, on the other hand, are equipped with GPS technology on board and transmit the location via a data link. They have no range limitations and can be tracked anywhere in the world. Precision: Bluetooth Tracker : Because they operate in a limited range, Bluetooth trackers tend to have higher location accuracy within this range. They are ideal for finding lost items around the home or office.

: Because they operate in a limited range, Bluetooth trackers tend to have higher location accuracy within this range. They are ideal for finding lost items around the home or office. GPS Tracker: GPS trackers provide very high accuracy outdoors and at great distances, but may lose accuracy or not work well indoors or in areas with limited GPS coverage. Battery life: Bluetooth Tracker : Typically, Bluetooth trackers have a much longer battery life than GPS trackers, as their range is limited and they require less power.

: Typically, Bluetooth trackers have a much longer battery life than GPS trackers, as their range is limited and they require less power. GPS Tracker: GPS devices tend to consume more power, which can result in shorter battery life. Applications: Bluetooth Tracker : They are ideal for finding lost items in the home, such as keys, wallets or remote controls. They are effective in close quarters.

: They are ideal for finding lost items in the home, such as keys, wallets or remote controls. They are effective in close quarters. GPS Tracker: They are best suited for locating long-distance objects or vehicles. They are useful for tracking and recovering stolen vehicles or tracking moving people or animals.

How much does a GPS key fob cost

A determining factor in the choice is also the cost. For example, the price of a GPS key fob can vary greatly based on the brand, features and quality of the device. Typically, the simplest and most basic GPS trackers can cost money between 20 and 50 euros or morewhile more advanced models, with additional features such as real-time tracking, water resistance, and greater accuracy, can cost from 50 to 150 euros or more.

Apple AirTag GPS

It is important to keep in mind that in addition to the initial cost of the GPS tracker, other costs must also be considered, such as the purchase of a SIM card for Internet connectivity, if any monthly subscriptions for the use of monitoring services or online platforms, and the cost of replacing batteries if the device is not rechargeable. The best GPS tracker on AMAZON

How much does a Bluetooth tracker cost?

Of the two tracker devices, the cheaper one is certainly the one Bluetooth. The price varies from 2 and 30 euros or more, depending on the brand and functions. In fact, the more advanced models, with additional features such as greater Bluetooth range, long-lasting batteries, water resistance and apps with more sophisticated options, can cost even between 30 and 70 euros or even more, depending on the characteristics.

Bluetooth keychain paired with your smartphone

When evaluating costs, it is also necessary to consider any additional costs such as battery replacement when necessary. Search on AMAZON the Bluetooth tracker.

Lost keys?

The advice, to find lost keys, is to use these GPS or Bluetooth trackers but it is important to make sure you have both always charged and connected. The use of these technologies can help you permanently solve the problem of losing your car or house keys.

