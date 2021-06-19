Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio shared on his official YouTube channel a new and long gameplay video commented by the staff for LOST JUDGMENT, the highly anticipated sequel to Judgment, the investigative title set in the universe of Yakuza. Around the fourth minute of video we can see the protagonist Takayuki Yagami in his office in Kamurocho, where the pinball machine (in the PS5 version, cabinet of OutRun) has been replaced by a SEGA Master System complete with a CRT TV. It’s still unclear how many SEGA’s retro console titles will be playable within LOST JUDGMENT, but we can see some game segments with Alex Kidd in Miracle World is Penguin Land.

LOST JUDGMENT the next will see the light September 24 around the world on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S is Xbox One.

LOST JUDGMENT – Gameplay

Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Street VGC