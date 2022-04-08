Just under seven months after the worldwide arrival of LOST JUDGMENT we finally got our hands on the first major story DLC for a product of the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studiothat is to say The Kaito Files (Kaito’s filesin Italian), which as the name itself might suggest will put us for the first time ever in the shoes of the inseparable (or almost) partner of Takayuki Yagami. So let’s go back to the beloved streets of Kamurochothe Tokyo neighborhood inspired by the real Kabukicho, Shinjuku, to follow a case that will shed light on the past of the former, proud member of the Matsugane family of the now extinct Clan Tojo.

We completed our adventure in just over seven hours, spent tackling the main storyline of the downloadable content and exploring the streets of Kamurocho in search of novelty and, why hide it, stepping on some annoying thug to accumulate experience points. But the time has come to take stock.

“Shoulder” to whom?

LOST JUDGMENT: The Kaito Files begins following a brief introduction: Yagami is away from Kamurocho to pursue a case on behalf of the law firm Genda and for that reason he is the good old man Masaharu Kaito having to manage the business and find some cases that will allow him to make ends meet. Knocking on the door of the agency will be an apparently very rich man, rich and powerful, who will offer a considerable amount to Kaito by entrusting him with the task of find his wife, who disappeared a couple of years earlier but recently spotted among the streets of the city. However, Kaito will decide to refuse the job when he learns of this woman’s identity: it is Mikiko, an old flame from many years ago. The reason why I rejected this case and all the characters involved in the plot (and especially their identity and role within the events) I want to let you discover them, because the story itself is somehow the only great content offered. from this expansion.

Unfortunately for us, in fact, The Kaito Files consists solely of a single case lasting four chapters, without presenting new substories, side missions or mini-games that were not present in the main gamelet alone a modality “Premium Adventure” which allows us to run around Kamurocho after the story ends, as happens in the main game. Speaking in terms of writing, twists and turns, the story told in the DLC is compelling and repays our expectations as best we candelving into the past of a character that in the two games in the series Judgment particularly impressed the players, somehow giving us a preview of what it would be like to play a possible third chapter without Yagami (but not necessarily as Kaito).

Kamurocho Mountain

The sensation on the skin is that of being in front of a new Yakuza from the time of Kiryualthough temperamentally Kaito is quite different from the Dojima Dragon. Thanks mainly to the fact that Kaito is a former yakuza like Kiryu, but also thanks to the fact that i two fighting styles at its disposal are quite close to those present in Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami. The first of them is called Raider (Bruiserif played in English) and remembers fighting styles in broad strokes Brawler and Legend of Kiryu, but is more based on the power of the blows and the ability to timely dodge opponent attacks and perform a counterattack following a parry. The second style, called Maciste (Tankin the English-speaking localization) is in all respects the re-proposition of the Beast of Kazuma, and will allow us to automatically collect all objects on the scenario and to use them as weapons, even heavier ones like motorcycles.

With the Maciste we will be able to collect the attacks without our balance being broken and we will also be able to use a series of truly spectacular wrestler holds. In both cases there will be the usual ones Heat Actionwhich unfortunately do not offer much new compared to what was seen in the previous titles of the studio, recycling techniques and animations even from the oldest Ryu Ga Gotoku. A small note about the Italian adaptation: it is difficult to imagine more fitting translations for Bruiser and Tank, but it is also funny that “Maciste” is suggested by dictionaries as a translation for the former rather than the latter.

If you smeeeell …

Another novelty comes in the mechanics of investigations, which we will often be called to exploit for reasons of history, but also to browse the streets of the neighborhood in search of items that can be equipped or the usual dishes that can be sold at the Ebisu pawnshop. Unlike Yagami, who could exploit a number of ultra-tech gadgets, Kaito will rely solely on his highly developed sensory powers, ie “Primitive” sight, smell and hearing which will give us the opportunity to find clues otherwise invisible during normal exploration (but also of the inevitable Pigeon, the drone that has now become the symbol of the series). By activating the subjective view we will be able to choose which sense to use and then smell a particular smell, hear a chatter on the other side of a wall, or simply take a closer look to find a decisive proof. The substance, however, is the same as in the main game, only the way it is used changes. Several times throughout the storyline of The Kaito Files we will be required to sift through some environments in search of clues, but also of additional experience points that will allow us to enhance our skills. Fortunately, precisely, we will not end up with a finished Kaito, but we will be able to dilute our experience in this DLC by trying to maximize all the statistics and skills made available to our protagonist.

The entire DLC will take us only between the streets and some buildings of Kamurocho, unfortunately not allowing us to run free even for Isezaki Ijinchothe district of Yokohama initially introduced in Yakuza: Like A Dragon and then revived in the main campaign of LOST JUDGMENT. I prefer to avoid spoilers, but I can tell you that, unfortunately, the choice to take us to the streets of Ijincho could have been made by the development team, but unfortunately it wasn’t. It would certainly have increased the longevity of this DLC, which on average will take you between 7 and 10 hours, depending on how much time you are going to “waste” collecting points, items lost by Kamurocho passersby, or sniffing all the smells. and noises that will lead you to find the pins that can be equipped to increase Kaito’s stats.

Who do we recommend LOST JUDGMENT: The Kaito Files to?

As it is a DLC, which is additional content similar to an expansion, you will need a copy of the base game of LOST JUDGMENT in order to play The Kaito Files, and being set after the events of the main storyline have ended, we would advise you to get into Yagami’s partner’s flashy shirt only after bringing it to an end. Furthermore, some aspects of the DLC may spoil your experience with Yakuza: Like A Dragonthen touches to make you aware of the fact that the events mentioned in some of the dialogues could in some way spoil the ending. If you love Judgment and its sequel, you will also love this DLCwhich somehow offers us a small preview of what awaits us in the next chapter.

Engaging plot and perfectly in line with the main productions

Kaito can be a great protagonist

It fits coherently into the RGG Studio macro-universe Nothing else to do, apart from following the story

The same mini-games present in the main title

The price is perhaps a little too high for the amount of hours offered