Lost Judgment has leaked on the PlayStation Store ahead of its official reveal later today.

VGC reports Japanese Twitter user @kenichiro_taka spotted Lost Judgment on the PlayStation 5 store, but pulled their tweet as it began to spread.

The store page listed Lost Judgment as coming out on 24th September in Japan.

This is no doubt the game a countdown website from Sega is hinting at. This website emerged alongside the recent release of Judgment on PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and Google Stadia. It’s currently counting down to “Judgment Day”, 7th May. That’s today! Expect more at 3pm.

The Yakuza spin-off first came out as a PlayStation 4-exclusive back in 2019.

“[T]his isn’t the best place to start if you want to get into Yakuza – and, if you’re more familiar with the series, this is more a slight curio than any indication of where the future output of the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio lies , “Martin said in Eurogamer’s original Judgment review.

“Maybe you’ll find clues nestled deep within Judgment, which on its own merits is still a fine video game. It’s just that, for the first time in a while, here’s a game from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio that feels eminently skippable.”