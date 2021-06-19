Lost Judgment, the new chapter of the Yakuza spin-off, will see the presence of a SEGA Master System instead of pinball inoffice of the protagonist, the private investigator Takayuki Yagami.

Announced in May for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, Lost Judgment will take us this time to visit two different scenarios, the traditional Kamurocho in Tokyo and Isezaki Ijincho in Yokohama, the setting introduced with Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Clearly Yagami’s office will remain where we found it in the first episode, and will present a novelty: a SEGA Master System console with a set of games preloaded, complete with a small CRT TV, in place of the old pinball machine.

In reality, those who have played with Judgment on PS5 know that it is not the first time that the aforementioned pinball machine has been replaced: on the next-gen Sony console in its place there is a mini OutRun!

However, this is not the only novelty that we will find in Lost Judgment: the producer of the series, Toshihiro Nagoshi, said that the protagonist of the adventure will be involved in situations so crazy that he thinks that the development team has given birth to them later. an evening spent drinking in some bar.