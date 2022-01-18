According to an article published by the Japanese newspaper Nikken Gendai, it seems that the saga of JUDGMENT will receive a live action adaptation for the Japanese television circuit. Sara Asahi Television to broadcast the TV series of “LOST JUDGMENT“With Takuya Kimurto once again in the lead role. The broadcaster had proposed to the actor and singer to act in the third season of “BG Personal Bodyguard” but Kimura proposed instead the television transposition of the popular title of SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, currently referred to by the code name of “Sabakarezaru” (in Japan the second episode is called Lost Judgment: Sabakarezaru Kioku). TV Asahi found the idea interesting and considered making it also a feature film. Waiting for an official announcement we can only cross our fingers.

Source: Nikkan Gendai via Nmia