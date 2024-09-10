Lost | Jenni Sundell searched for Saku Inomaat for nine years – The scarf tip led astray

Disappeared|Saku Inomaa disappeared nine years ago in Tervakoski. Volunteer searcher Jenni Sundell searched Inomaa about thirty times. In the end, the mushroom pickers found Inomaa dead.

Relief. That volunteer searcher Jenni Sundell felt when heard Eeva-Helena from Inomaathat the missing boy had been found.

“It is sad that a person is found dead, but the heavy burden and uncertainty is now gone. Mother now has something to bury.”

Nine long years Saku Inomaata was searched first by the police and then by volunteers. Now the search has ended, Saku Inomaa was found dead at Tervakoski in Janakkala. It was in Tervakoski that he was last seen alive on May 16, 2015, when he got off the bus on the Tervakoski ramp. Then he disappeared.

Jenni Sundell has been involved in about thirty search patrols organized by the Pääkaupunkiseudu etstinta ry, in which Inomaa was searched. The most recent of them was held in May of this year.

“We are looking for him on the east side, Rahitunlammi and Kukonnoka.”

On the wall of Eeva-Helena Inomaa’s cottage, memories of her son Saku Inomaa have been collected. HS interviewed the mother in 2023.

Almost all searches by the Pääkaupunkiseudu etsinta ry focused on the east side of the bus stop, because that’s where the latest tips came from. One tipster said he saw a man matching the characteristics cycling in the Ryttylä area.

According to another tipster, Saku Inomaa would have been walking along Leppäkoskentie on the night of her disappearance. The third tip leading to the east side came in 2016, when a black and white scarf, similar to the one Inomaa had around her neck on the night of her disappearance, was found on the Kukonnoka ski jumping hill.

“The wrong tip led to the wrong track. Saku’s scarf was eventually found in the same place as the bones,” says Sundell.

He got the information about where the scarf was found from Eeva-Helena Inomaa. Earlier, both Eeva-Helena Inomaa and Sundell thought that the scarf found on the jumping hill could have belonged to Saku Inomaa.

“Maybe someone left a scarf on the jumping hill for fun. He has hardly thought about how big the consequences of something like this can be.”

Inomaa was finally found on the west side, in the woods near Lautamäentie. Metsikkö is only about three kilometers from the bus stop where he got off.

Sundell is surprised that some newspaper stories in the last few days have mentioned an eyewitness who would have seen a man who looked like Saku Inomaa walking on Lautamäentie. Neither the search patrol nor Inomaa’s mother had previously had any information about such an eyewitness.

“We don’t know that, if such information has come to the police, for example, later. Volunteers don’t always get all the information related to searches,” Sundell.

If there had been information about this, according to Sundell, volunteer searches would have been carried out on the east side as well. The police probably also searched the east side, but for some reason Inomaa was not found. He was finally found by the mushroom pickers who happened to be there on August 17.

“Chance is the best finder.”

I love it the cause of death may remain an eternal mystery. The content of the investigation of the cause of death is information that must be kept secret by law. The police do not suspect a crime in the case.

Jenni Sundell says that she has discussed the matter with Eeva-Helena Inomaa several times. Saku Inomaa was on his way to Helsinki, but for some reason got off at Tervakoski. Why, no one knows.

“Maybe he got sick or had a panic attack and that’s why he missed. Maybe he was on his way to the gas station and was going through the woods.”

Sundell has not yet visited the discovery site, but plans to go there at some point.

“The most important thing is that Saku has been found and the matter will now be resolved.”