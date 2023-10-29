Sunday, October 29, 2023
Lost | In Turku, a boy who left home without outerwear was found

October 29, 2023
According to the police, the boy left his home at half past four in the afternoon on Sunday. The police said that the boy was found a little less than two hours later.

In Turku The three-year-old boy who was missing has been found, the Southwest Finland Police Department informs.

“The boy was found, everything is fine. The police thank the searchers,” the police department said at 17:21 on Sunday.

The boy disappeared from his home on Suntiontie, located between Ylioppilaskylä and Numme, around 3:30 p.m. The police informed about it a little more than an hour later.

According to the police, the boy had left his home and was not wearing outdoor clothes or shoes.

