Today, Monday, news reports said that an Indonesian policeman, believed to have died in a tsunami in the Indian Ocean more than 16 years ago, has been found in a psychiatric hospital in Aceh province.

Another policeman, a colleague of his, visited the psychiatric hospital in the provincial capital, Banda Aceh, last week after he was shown a picture of a patient resembling the missing policeman called Aceb.

Later, the police notified Asep’s family, who visited him at the weekend and confirmed his identity through an old scar on his left temple, according to TribuneNews.com.

Lost in the tsunami … a policeman was found after more than 16 years

Asep had disappeared after a tidal wave swept through a police station he was guarding on December 26, 2004.

It is unclear how he ended up in a psychiatric hospital.

The tsunami waves that occurred in the Indian Ocean killed nearly 200,000 people, including more than 130,000 people in Aceh only.