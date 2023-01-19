Police revealed that Sands, the British star of Oscar-nominated films, has been missing for nearly a week in a mountain range in California where two hikers have died in recent weeks.

Sands was reported missing by his family around 7:30pm on Friday.

Immediately, rescue crews responded and began searching, but due to the danger of an avalanche, they were withdrawn from the scene, but the search continues using helicopters and drones when weather permits.

Sanders’ friends expressed their grief on social media, wishing him safety as the search continues.

“I’ve known since Friday that my friend Julian Sands is missing,” said film producer Cassian Elwes.

For his part, screenwriter Brian Lynch said: “I love Julian Sands, I hope he can be found as soon as possible.”