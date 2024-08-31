Lost in Random arrived on consoles and PC in 2021, and it positioned itself as one of the hidden gems of that year. Zoink Games’ work was so well received at the time, that many were eagerly awaiting a new installment in this series. Well, their prayers have been answered, since Lost in Random: The Eternal Die It will reach our hands in 2025.

Unlike its predecessor, The sequel will be a roguelite, so the change of genre is not so far from the action game we saw three years ago.. The title is currently planned to arrive sometime in 2025. In this installment, you will take on the role of Aleksandra, former queen of randomness, as you go through a randomly generated challenge to escape the “Eternal Dice.”

The Eternal Die retains the same visual style and aesthetic. While there are still many details, with a planned release date for next year, we will likely have more information in the coming months, So at The Game Awards we’re likely to get a proper look at this release.

Remember, Lost in Random: The Eternal Die will arrive sometime in 2025. On related topics, here you can check out our video of the first title in this series.

Via: Thunderful